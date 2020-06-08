Latest News On Velveteen Dream’s WWE Status

There was a rumor that NXT star Velveteen Dream could be another name that will be heading to the WWE main roster. However, Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com noted the following:

“Our sources have confirmed that while he was discussed as someone to potentially bring up, higher-ups in both WWE and down in NXT have made the call to keep the former North American Champion with the black and gold brand for the time being.”

Following Dream’s loss to Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Triple H was asked about Dream’s future during the post-show Q&A. Triple H did not give a definitive answer but mentioned that one loss does not mean that someone is moving to the main roster:

“As far as Velveteen Dream specifically, though, you’ll have to wait and see, but there’s always going to be moving of talent, there’s always going to be shifting around.”

“I think it’s great that people think whenever anybody loses a match or something that they must be leaving, but I think it keeps people guessing and they don’t know – and that’s when this business is really, to me, at its most special.”