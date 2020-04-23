Latest News On Vince McMahon Lawsuit, Sarah Logan and Drake Maverick’s WWE Status

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed former XFL league commissioner Oliver Luck’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon for wrongful termination:

“The deal with Oliver Luck is that he was promised the money and it was not contingent on the league surviving that’s why he left one of the top positions in the NCAA. Even if the league folded he was supposed to get the money, so what Vince did was the day before he closed the league, he basically ceased all communication with Oliver Luck at the end and then out of nowhere before he told everyone he was folding he sent a letter to Oliver Luck saying he’s fired and he gave all these reason why Oliver Luck was fired.”

Meltzer also commented on Sarah Logan and Drake Maverick being released and if they could get re-hired:

“As of this afternoon he [Maverick] was under the same deal as Sarah Logan as in they’re gonna use them, but they’re still fired.”