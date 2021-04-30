Latest News On W. Morrissey (Big Cass) and Impact Wrestling

W. Morrissey (formerly Big Cass in WWE) made his Impact Wrestling singles debut on the April 29th edition of Impact on AXS. Morrissey cut a promo and then defeated Sam Beale.

Regarding his future with the company, Fightful.com noted that Morrissey has “signed and will be around for the foreseeable future.”

Morrissey’s tag-team partner Real1 (Enzo Amore) commented on why he’s not with Morrissey in Impact: