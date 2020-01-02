Latest News On WrestleMania 36 Planning, Lana Addresses Wedding

– WrestleVotes noted the following regarding WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 planning:
Talked to a source over the holidays who’s been with WWE for 10+ years who said they can’t remember a January where so little of the WrestleMania card has been decided upon. Said it’s both refreshing, as WWE is keeping multiple option open, but frustrating at the same time.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) 2 January 2020
– Lana commented on the viewership for her wedding segment with Bobby Lashley on RAW:
I hate to rub it in all my haters & naysayers faces right now but MY wedding on #Raw was the highest part of #MondayNightRAW going up 40 percent from the rest of the show & the highest ratings of the year ! #LanaAndLashleyWedding #Lana #movingtheneedle
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) 1 January 2020