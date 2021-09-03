Latest News On WrestleMania 38, The Rock’s WWE Return, Drew McIntyre Plans

Here are some WWE news items via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com and this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

* In regards to Wrestlemania 38 being a two-night event, Meltzer reports that it has been discussed since Wrestlemania 37 but hasn’t been finalized yet. Meltzer wrote the following:

“We were told it is being discussed heavily, they are working on a lot of research, analysis and projections.”

Meltzer added that the idea is that fans traveling to the event will likely buy tickets for both shows which many did for Wrestlemania 37.

* In regards to The Rock’s competing at either Wrestlemania 38 or 39, Meltzer noted that “the match will take place if, when and where Johnson wants it to.” Due to The Rock’s movie schedule, nothing is considered to be a lock at this point. For more details and news on The Rock’s WWE return, click here – The Rock Reportedly Not Returning For WrestleMania 38.

* After taking a clean pinfall loss to Damian Priest on WWE RAW, there is speculation that Drew McIntyre will be drafted to Smackdown. Meltzer wrote that Roman Reigns “needs a new opponent as a bridge” heading into Wrestlemania 38.