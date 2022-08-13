Latest News on WrestleMania 39 Ticket Sales, WWE Announces Major Success

The public sale of WrestleMania 39 tickets on Friday day was a huge success for WWE.

WrestleMania 39 tickets officially went on sale to the general public at 1pm ET on Friday after the Ticketmaster pre-sale closed at midnight on Thursday. WWE sold tickets for just Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, as well as combo tickets good for both nights.

On Friday night’s SmackDown, Michael Cole reported that WWE achieved the largest first-day ticket sales in WrestleMania history. He did not say how many tickets were sold.

According to a recent report from WrestleTix, the combo tickets would likely sell out until more are offered. 2,333 tickets are still available for Night 1 and 1,185 tickets are still available for Night 2.

More than 10,000 combo tickets for both nights were sold during the pre-sale, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which noted that WWE heavily pushed the combo tickets. Additionally, it was said that during the pre-sale, about 1,000 tickets were sold separately for each night. The individual tickets were reported as being ridiculously pricey, while the combo tickets were described as being reasonably priced.

There is currently a limited seating arrangement for SoFi Stadium on Ticketmaster for WrestleMania Hollywood, but they may always open up the remainder of the stadium and provide additional tickets to fans. SoFi can accommodate up to 100,240 fans for large events despite having an official seating capacity of 70,240.

WrestleMania 39 nearly sold out on the first day that tickets were on sale to the general public, but an updated figure on how many tickets were sold this week should be available soon. WWE gave tickets to fans at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party on Thursday, and the SoFi Stadium box office was open to local fans the same night. Tickets for the event went on sale to the general public on Friday after the pre-sale closed on Thursday night. Additionally, WWE and On Location have provided Priority Pass ticket bundles.

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023, live from Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium, which is close to Los Angeles. Click here for photos, videos and news from the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party held at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

