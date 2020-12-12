Latest News On Wrestlers Being Sent To The WWE Performance Center For More Training

As PWMania.com previously reported, several larger WWE wrestlers on the main roster including Keith Lee and Otis are reportedly being sent back to the Performance Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays for additional training.

The news has been met with criticism from fans on social media. Fightful.com is reporting that people within WWE are said to be “baffled” that Lee was on the list although the belief is that he was “caught up in the group” because of his size.

Regarding Otis, the site noted the following:

“Otis is well liked backstage, but we were told of a couple of spots in recent months that got the attention of people at Gorilla Position that believed Otis could also be safer in the ring.”

The list of names was meant to be kept quiet and it’s possible that there are additional names that haven’t been made public yet.