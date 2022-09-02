Latest News on WWE Clash at the Castle Ticket Sales, Triple H Arrives In Private Jet

Approximately 1,000 tickets remain for Saturday’s Clash at The Castle event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, according to reports.

More than 65,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s event. The stadium has more than 67,500 seats for the performance.

Last week, a large number of tickets to Clash at The Castle were sold, and it is anticipated that WWE’s Saturday event will be sold out.

Triple H, Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Creative for WWE, has arrived in Cardiff for the big weekend.

