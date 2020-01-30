Latest News On WWE Cutting Back On Live Events

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co first reported that WWE is going to be cutting back on the amount of live events with WWE stars working a maximum of 10 shows in February and 14 shows in March.

While WWE stars will be getting a chance to rest their bodies, the belief is that the changes are financially motivated as well with F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer noting the following:

“With the shows having started to lose money last quarter, plus with them drawing less, the attendance decline has hurt the stock price and given the perception (accurately by the way) that the brand’s popularity is declining, they are cutting way back.”