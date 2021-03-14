Latest News On WWE Hall Of Fame Plans, Bianca Belair Praises Fellow Star

– The plan earlier this week was for the 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to be pre-taped, according to Fightful Select. The site noted that “it isn’t ideal, but something that WWE realizes is probably best for the time being.”

– During an interview with 104.5 The Zone’s JMart and Ramon, Bianca Belair gave praise to fellow WWE star Naomi:

“I have to shoutout Naomi. She’s been in the business for over ten years and she did something for me before I even got into NXT, and she was just representation for me. I went to my very first live event in Atlanta, Georgia right before I started in WWE and I naturally just gravitated towards her. I watched her in the ring and I saw myself in her and I really saw myself being a wrestler because I saw myself in her. She was representation for me and she also embraced me. I think sometimes, as women and as a woman of color, when you come into a situation we sometimes see each other as competition and she didn’t do that. She completely embraced me, she took me under her wing, she motivated me.”