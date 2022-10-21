Latest News on WWE Having an Annual Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of the WWE Clash at the Castle event, the first major PPV event in the United Kingdom since 1992.

The show took place in September at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. The main event concluded with Roman Reigns’ other cousin, Solo Sikoa, making his main roster debut and assisting “The Tribal Chief” by getting involved.

This show had been requested by UK fans for years and was a huge success for the company. It appears that UK fans will see more of this in the future, as WWE plans to make changes to its premium live event calendar in 2023.

“There are a lot of PPV changes rumored for 2023 which include the idea of doing one PPV per year from the U.K. to go along with the two from Saudi Arabia. The other change seems to be less gimmick named PPV shows,” Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The schedule changes come after WWE canceled the planned second installment of its Day 1 premium live event in January.