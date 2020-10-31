Latest News On WWE Interest In Thunder Rosa, Billy Corgan’s Contract Claim

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a lot of speculation on Thunder Rosa’s future after she dropped the NWA Women’s World Title to AEW star Serena Deeb earlier this week. There had been rumors on Rosa possibly signing with WWE or AEW, but NWA boss Billy Corgan dismissed the rumors when he responded to a fan on Instagram and revealed that Rosa is under contract to the NWA until 2021.

For those wondering about Corgan’s claim on Rosa’s NWA contract status, Rosa recently confirmed what he said to Fightful Select when they asked her.

Rosa also specified that she is not sure where the rumors on WWE reaching out to her came from. Meanwhile, WWE sources have noted that the company would be interested in Rosa if she’s available.

Rosa still has three MMA fights left on her contract with the Combate Americas MMA promotion, and how she told Fightful in an interview that she spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic training MMA instead of pro wrestling.

