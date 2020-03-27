Latest News On WWE Not Wanting To Use CM Punk

It was previously reported that WWE is not interested in bringing back CM Punk for another match.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “Vince McMahon labeled him the one man I just can’t do business with and nobody at the top level, including Paul Heyman has argued the point or pushed for him.”

According to Meltzer, Punk’s agent tried to open up a conversation with WWE but the company didn’t want to talk. WWE reportedly agreed for Punk to be part of WWE Backstage as to not create any conflicts with FOX but the deal was that his appearances would be limited. It’s also believed that Punk’s value was decreased when the viewership numbers did not hold up for his second appearance.