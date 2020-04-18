Latest News On WWE Tightening Their Health and Hygiene Practices

As previously reported, WWE is working on improving and evolve all health and safety measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Wrestling Observer. The company is requiring all employees to wear masks, enforce good hygiene and hand-washing for the recommended amount of time. This is now mandatory and no longer an “option”.

The company is conducting medical screenings before entering any closed set, with matches being done in waves. They will only have essential personnel at the location. All personnel must follow social distancing guidelines when not performing.

WWE is said to be trying very hard to do the best they can in terms of mitigating risk. They’re doing everything they can to protect their employees health and safety while also trying to keep business afloat.

The company issued the following statement:

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

WWE has been going through a major “Spring Cleaning” of sorts with the roster, releasing names such as Kurt Angle, Rusev, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, to name a few. You can argue these times have been very rough for WWE in general. Unfortunately, things don’t appear to be getting any better for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut anytime soon.