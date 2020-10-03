Latest News On WWE’s Cameo Agreement

WrestlingInc.com obtained details from an agreement that WWE stars have to sign in regards to their Cameo accounts:

* Talent affirm that WWE is their authorized representative

* Talent authorize Cameo to make all payments and any other compensations to WWE

* Cameo will not be made a party in any dispute between the talent and WWE

* The authorization can be cancelled at any time only if the account is cancelled.

In regards to Twitch, WrestlingInc.com noted that “WWE will own those accounts, however talent will receive a percentage of the revenue, which counts against their downside guarantees.”