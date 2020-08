News 13 Orlando reporter Jon Alba noted the following regarding WWE’s deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, FL:

A rep from the City of Orlando tells me and @MyNews13 #WWE has a use agreement with Amway Center through Oct. 30 with no fans present in the building.

So barring an amendment in the agreement, no live fans through October, but WWE gets arena access for all events through then.

— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 15, 2020