Latest News On WWE’s Financial Status and If Cuts Were Needed

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently discussed how WWE’s quarterly dividend to stockholders could have paid the salaries of all the people that were released/furloughed from the company last week:

“Interesting stat: If WWE cut its dividend to owners, going largely to the chairman, in half, the savings would pay every single cut wrestler & agents money for 2 years and 2 months. If they cut dividend completely, 4 years and 4 months.”

“They’ve got plenty of money to cover them during the crisis, $500 million to be exact from their own mouths, and they don’t need to dip into that. Brandon Thurston [financial analyst for wrestlenomics.com] estimated $127 million in profits this year based on not seeing another penny from house shows in 2020.”

In a recent press release from WWE, it was revealed that WWE’s stock dividend paid to all shareholders of both Class A and Class B stock is $.12 per share. With there being roughly 78 million shares of WWE stock, it’s estimated that around $9.4 million dollars is being paid out to shareholders with Vince McMahon getting an estimated $3.5 million.