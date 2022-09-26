Latest News on WWE’s Hulu Deal Expiring

An update on the status of the WWE’s contract with Hulu has been available following the recent report that WWE content on the streaming site was going to be removed this coming weekend.

According to previous reports, WWE content will be withdrawn from the streaming site on Saturday, when the arrangement between WWE and Hulu for RAW and SmackDown next-day rights was set to expire (September 24).

According to PWInsider, the majority of the WWE programming that is currently accessible on the service has been labeled as having an expiration date of Tuesday, September 27. According to recent reports, WWE and Hulu are continuing to discuss the possibility of entering into a new partnership.

There are a number of programs that will be removed from Hulu, including RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, Total Divas, and Total Bellas.