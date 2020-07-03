Latest News On WWE’s Positive Covid-19 Tests

– While it has not been confirmed, the person responsible for the latest COVID-19 outbreak within WWE is said to have been a female NXT performer who was in the stands as an audience member.

– WWE initially sent four emails to “hardcore” NXT fans asking them to come in and get tested before being used as audience members but after the COVID-19 outbreak, a final email was sent indicating that those plans were all cancelled and there would be no one outside of WWE at the Performance Center. Talent was said to already be unhappy at the company for letting fans in since the feeling was that it was impossible to trace where those fans had come from and who they had been in contact with.