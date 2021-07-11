Latest News On WWE’s Transition Back To Live Event Touring

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE stars have been working out at the Performance Center in preparation for WWE’s return to live event touring.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that there has been a mixed reaction to the training sessions that reportedly were an edict from Vince McMahon. Here is what Meltzer said:

“I know that there were people who were not too unhappy who live there to go in and many of them would have gone in [to the WWE Performance Center] on their own anyway, you know just for that, but there were also people who didn’t live there who were very unhappy about their days off, not getting paid extra, that they had to come to the Performance Center and do drills. In the case of Bayley, she tore her ACL.”

The July 12th 2021 edition of WWE RAW was believed to have been recorded last Tuesday. WWE crew began taking down the Thunderdome setup after Smackdown and Bayley posted a video along with a farewell message: