Latest News On Zelina Vega Possibly Signing With AEW

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio with Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Zelina Vega possibly joining the compamy:

“Isn’t she in a 90-day non-compete? She was in a non-compete last time I checked. I’ve been waiting for that….I don’t talk to people when they have the non-compete. If hers expired, it must have just expired. I’ve been waiting on her non-compete to expire. I’d have to check the math to see if she expired. When we get through this tournament and through this pay-per-view, I’d be interested to see where she’s at.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)