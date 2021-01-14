Latest News Regarding AEW’s Covid-19 Outbreak In September

As PWMania.com previously reported, Chris Jericho revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 around September at a time when there was a reported outbreak within AEW.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Nick Jackson and Lance Archer testing positive for Covid-19 around that time:

“Nick Jackson got it real bad. So, you know at the exact same time [as Jericho]. Nick Jackson was out for a little bit longer. He missed that next TV taping, but he was back at the following TV tapings.”

“[Lance Archer] would have been out about the same timeframe as Nick Jackson, I think they were pretty much identical timeframes. So, and he got it from — I’m trying to remember the exact story — it was from a family member who may have gotten it from a friend when they took the dog to a vet… it was all around the same time though, it’s interesting.”