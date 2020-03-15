Latest News Regarding All Elite Wrestling Storylines

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that AEW is still moving forward with plans for this coming Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite despite the Coronavirus situation.

This includes a match to determine which team gets the advantage in the Blood and Guts match which is still scheduled to take place on March 25th at a location yet to be announced.

Meltzer noted that Tony Khan is working very hard to re-write this coming Wednesday’s show but added that AEW pretty much had all storylines and shows booked through the Double or Nothing PPV on May 23rd.