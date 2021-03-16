Latest News Regarding Andrade and WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Andrade reportedly asked for his release backstage at last week’s WWE RAW but the request was denied. In an update, PWInsider.com was told that Andrade was not even present backstage at RAW this week.

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on the situation with Andrade and WWE:

“I was reading that Andrade asked for his release. WWE, of course, don’t want to lose a guy like Andrade. I’ve said it before, this guy is next level as far as his talent goes. He is special, he is extraordinary. If he worked on his English as much as he worked on his work in the ring, he’d be a star right now. I think that’s the one thing that holds him back, not saying that’s a negative in a sense. But from trying to make him a mainstream star in America, it’s something that, you know, he needs that. I say that because most boxers that came to America and succeeded to that next level, all of those guys learnt English. Just so they can come out and cut a promo, be able to answer questions, and I don’t know, the one guy, Julio César Chávez, I think he’s the most famous boxer that never thought about speaking English. But when you are 100-0… (laughs).”