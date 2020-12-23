Latest News Regarding Candice LeRae’s Injury

In an interview with PWInsider.com, Candice LeRae provided an update on the injury she suffered at the NXT Takeover: War Games PPV:

“I feel great. All things considered, I think whatever little tiny bits of me that are still a bit sore, I’ll take it, because my arm – no break – it was a Christmas miracle. It was hard to believe, I was like this is definitely broken, we went to the ER, got x-rays…even our medical team looked at it and I want to say within 24 hours I was able to pretty much use my arm and my fingers all again – obviously tender, but… (laughs).”

“It was a deep tissue…all the cartilage and stuff just got mushed, and I mean, for days after I went up to people like, ‘It’s not broken’ and medical staff were like that’s so crazy because everybody was convinced that it was broken. I’m trying not to cry when they’re telling me it’s broken because I’m like, ‘I want kids, I don’t have time to take any time off right now, we gotta keep this show going,’ and there was still a part of me going, ‘Maybe it’s not broken,’ because my body has endured a lot of things in my almost 18 years of doing this, maybe it’s not broken, but it wasn’t (laughs).”