Latest News Regarding Drew McIntyre Getting Covid-19

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed that Drew McIntyre tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, January 10th which was the WWE test required in order for him to appear on RAW. McIntyre reportedly tested negative just a few days earlier so the belief is that he wasn’t infected during the Legends Night show.

Meltzer wrote that “from what we were told, he was experiencing minimal symptoms and has no idea how he got it because he very rarely leaves the house if not for work these days.”

In regards to the match against Bill Goldberg at the Royal Rumble, McIntyre is said to be feeling fine and the match doesn’t appear to be in any jeopardy of being canceled.