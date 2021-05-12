Latest News Regarding Jeff Hardy’s Status With WWE

As seen on the May 10th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Jeff Hardy lost to a returning Jinder Mahal. Hardy has been appearing on Main Event in recent weeks which has led to fans speculating about his status with the company.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Hardy:

“We are told by a WWE source that Hardy still has ‘a good chunk of time left on his deal’ as he acknowledged last year that he had signed a new deal. At the time, PWInsider.com was told that new deal was in the 2-3 year range.”

It could be a case where WWE is waiting for live crowds to return on a regular basis before pushing Hardy again. In a September 2020 interview with BT Sport, Hardy said the following:

“No More Words, when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing. I’m like, ‘If we get in front of people again, I’d like to use No More Words again because I know y’all own it.’ That was the deal for me re-signing. That’s gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That’s going to boost me even more. To hear that music again… I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.”