Latest News Regarding John Cena’s Status For WWE SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena is part of an all-star cast for Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn’s new film franchise Argylle and shooting for the first film of the spy thriller series will begin next month in Europe.

Despite the filming possibly interfering with a John Cena appearance at Summerslam, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title is still “locked in” for the show. Meltzer added that Cena could possibly work around the filming schedule or get a few days off if needed.

Meltzer wrote the following:

“No word on when he shows up for television, but Cena is free of responsibilities for acting work at this point and until after Summerslam.”

As of Friday morning, WWE has not made any announcement regarding Cena’s return to television.