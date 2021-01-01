Latest News Regarding Jon Huber

Here are some additional news and notes regarding Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee/Luke Harper:

* As previously noted, Huber’s health decline began in the later part of October when he was too tired to finish a Peloton bicycle workout. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that AEW’s Chris Harrington, who knew Huber for many years, was able to get him to the Mayo Clinic to see the best specialists. Meltzer noted that “the situation was said to have been very serious by that point and bleak from the start.” Huber was reportedly tested numerous times for Covid-19 and the results always came back negative.

* It was also reported by Meltzer that Huber was interested in joining New Japan Pro Wrestling before AEW was even launched.

* As of Friday morning, the Brodie Lee tribute episode of Being The Elite has 570,000 views and is the 4th most-watched edition in the history of the series.

