Latest News Regarding Potential Plans For WWE’s PPV Future

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE continues to be in talks with ESPN+ about WWE PPV content being featured on ESPN’s streaming service. Meltzer explained what WWE is trying to accomplish:

“It is likely the deal WWE is trying to broker, which is a similar deal to UFC where they would sell the rights to their PPVs to a new streaming service that would pay more than WWE could make on its own from selling the content direct to consumers through the WWE Network.”

One potential issue could be the cost since UFC fans have to pay the full cost for a PPV event in addition to the ESPN+ subscription while WWE fans have only been paying the $9.99 a month fee for the WWE Network to watch the PPVs.

On a positive note, Meltzer added that ESPN would likely promote the events heavily which would give WWE more mainstream exposure.