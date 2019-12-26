Latest News Regarding Roman Reigns and WWE WrestleMania 36

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding WWE’s main event plans for Wrestlemania 36:

“We’re in December and usually right around now, you kind of know the WrestleMania card,” Meltzer said. “I know a little bit but I don’t know much. I know what’s not gonna happen but I don’t know what is gonna happen but there’s a couple of matches that I kind of know. The Fiend and Roman Reigns, there’s been not a hint or anything in that direction but that [match] wouldn’t shock me at all.”

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co also noted the following:

“I asked a WWE source again about Wyatt vs. Reigns and I was told that this is the leading candidate to be the main event on the SmackDown side of things and the goal is to get Reigns back into the slot of being the top face of the company.”