Latest News Regarding The Edge – WWE Rumors

PWInsider.com is reporting that Edge has been seen around a number of WWE TV tapings as of late.

With that being said, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Edge possibly facing Brock Lesnar:

“I do want to say this now that I remember certain things I’ve been told. It couldn’t be Edge. I was actually told flat-out that Edge is not wrestling Brock Lesnar. Not at the Royal Rumble and not at Wrestlemania.”

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has noted the following regarding the Edge rumors:

“Although Edge has been denying being cleared or returning to the ring, his status has been a rumor backstage at WWE shows and the word is that if he does return then he would be back for more than one show. It would be similar to Brock Lesnar’s deal where he would wrestle a few times per year.”