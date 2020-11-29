Latest News Regarding The TLC and Royal Rumble Title Matches

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided the following update on Braun Strowman:

“So Braun Strowman does have a knee injury because he is being treated for it. I don’t know the severity of it. The impression I have is that he’s not going to be at TLC. I mean, so I think the three way is going to be for the spot but I don’t know that a 100%. I don’t know if anyone knows…you know, from what someone told me, the writing team still thinks it’s Strowman. After Monday, I’d heard that part – the writing team still thinks it’s Strowman. You know, it’s probably not. So that’s the story with Strowman. There definitely was a knee injury involved there, so that’s the story.”

If McIntyre is facing either AJ Styles, Keith Lee, or Matt Riddle at the TLC PPV, that could open the door for Strowman to face the WWE Champion at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Regarding the Universal Title match for TLC, Roman Reigns is expected to face Kevin Owens and then go on to face Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble. However, Meltzer noted that Reigns vs. Bryan is not a guarantee:

“The one thing is that, when it comes to Daniel Bryan, a lot of what happens with him is his own doing because he’s on creative and everything. And he’s, I’m sure, very much thinking how he wants it done but, then again, this has happened before too. I mean, there were periods there a couple of years ago when they were going to do the big Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan program that they never got to. I mean, it just never ended up that way. They brought Erick Rowan into the program and they never even got to Daniel Bryan. So, this could happen again.”

(quotes courtesy of SportsKeeda.com)