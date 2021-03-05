Latest News Regarding The WWE 2021 Hall of Fame and NXT Takeover

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is planning for to have a Wrestlemania 37 week edition of NXT Takeover on Thursday, April 8th. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided an update on the event:

“There has been talk of the show being the first-ever ‘two night’ Takeover, with part one airing on WWE NXT TV on the USA Network on Wednesday 4/7 and then Part Two continuing the next night on the WWE Network, but with a month to go, that idea could change or evolve.”

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the idea of having the first night of NXT Takeover air on the USA Network would be for NXT to possibly get one last viewership win over AEW prior to moving to Tuesday nights.

There’s no word yet on what the NXT Takeover event means for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It was initially believed that a virtual ceremony would take place prior to Wrestlemania but Meltzer noted the following:

“It’s also notable that at this point nothing has been said at all regarding the Hall of Fame, and usually at this point most members would have been announced.”