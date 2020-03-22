Latest News Regarding The WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, much of the Wrestlemania 36 card was put together without advance planning and several changes were made to matches that were originally scheduled.

AJ Styles vs. Undertaker was reportedly booked last month and Elias vs. Baron Corbin was also said to be a last-minute decision. As previously noted, Elias was originally rumored to face John Cena and Roman Reigns was rumored to be facing The Fiend for the Universal Title.

Meltzer noted that WWE wanted to do Bayley vs. Sasha Banks at Wrestlemania 36 but a decision was made to not rush the storyline and do a six-pack challenge instead.

Meltzer also noted that Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler has been in the works for over a month but it’s unknown if there will be a singles match or if WWE will do a tag match with Tucker and Bobby Roode being added to the mix. There was also a rumor about there being a six-person tag match with Mandy Rose on the face side and Sonya Deville on the heel side.

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler is reportedly one of the only matches on the card that was planned out well in advance and didn’t end up being changed.

The belief is that there will be around 14 matches total between the two nights of Wrestlemania minus the Battle Royals that were originally scheduled.