Latest News Regarding WWE Network’s Transition To Peacock

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the current plan is for the March 21st WWE Fastlane PPV to air on both Peacock and the WWE Network in the United States. Wrestlemania 37 is scheduled to be the first PPV event that will be available exclusively on Peacock in the United States.

The WWE Network content was initially scheduled to be switched to Peacock on March 18th and it’s still expected to happen before Wrestlemania. Meltzer noted the following:

“Originally I was told your WWE Network account would transfer over, but now it appears you will have to sign up with Peacock to move your account over.”

Meltzer added that changes could still be made between now and the launch.

WWE has created a FAQ page regarding the Network transition to Peacock.