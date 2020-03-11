Latest News Regarding WWE WrestleMania 36 – Coronavirus Concerns

With major public events such as the Coachella music festival and the E3 convention being canceled/postponed due to the Coronavirus, there is growing concern about Wrestlemania in Tampa, Florida.

On Tuesday night, the Florida Department of Health announced that there were eight new positive cases of the Coronavirus with seven of the cases described as “travel-related” and involving Florida residents. Three of these new cases are in the Tampa Bay area.

Up to this point, a total of 23 Florida residents have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus in the state and two have died.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the situation: