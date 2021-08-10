Latest News WWE’s Interest In Signing Adam Cole To A New Contract

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT star Adam Cole reportedly had a “high level meeting” with Vince McMahon backstage at the August 6th 2021 Smackdown event in regards to his future with company. It was reported by Fightful.com that the meeting went “well” and Vince was said to have taken a liking to Cole on a personal level.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast backed up the initial report about the meeting going well:

They want to keep him. I heard the meeting went well on Friday — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 10, 2021

Other sources have reported that, when asking about Adam Cole’s current situation with WWE, they were told that there is “no huge push” to keep Adam Cole in the company. They were also informed that fans “shouldn’t get their hopes up” about plans if he does agree to stay.