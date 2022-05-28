Latest NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors Standings

Night 10 of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament took place on Saturday. On June 3, the tournament will come to a close. Here are the most recent standings:
A Block
1. Ace Austin (5-2, 10 points)
2. Taiji Ishimori (5-2, 10 points)
3. Hiromu Takahashi (4-3, 8 points)
4. Alex Zayne (4-3, 8 points)
5. SHO (4-3, 8 points)
6. YOH (3-4, 6 points)
7. Clark Connors (3-4, 6 points)
8. Francesco Akira (3-4, 6 points)
9. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-5, 4 points)
10. Ryusuke Taguchi (2-5, 4 points)
B Block
1. El Phantasmo (5-2, 10 points)
2. El Desperado (5-2, 10 points)
3. El Lindaman (4-3, 8 points)
4. Wheeler Yuta (4-3, 8 points)
5. Robbie Eagles (4-3, 8 points)
6. DOUKI (3-4, 6 points)
7. TJP (3-4, 6 points)
8. BUSHI (3-4, 6 points)
9. Master Wato (2-5, 4 points)
10. Titan (2-5, 4 points)