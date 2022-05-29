Latest NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors Standings

Night 11 of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament took place on Sunday. On June 3, the tournament will come to a close. The following are the most recent standings:
A Block
1. Taiji Ishimori (6-2, 12 points)
2. Ace Austin (5-3, 10 points)
3. Hiromu Takahashi (5-3, 10 points)
4. Alex Zayne (4-4, 8 points)
5. SHO (4-4, 8 points)
6. YOH (4-4, 8 points)
7. Clark Connors (3-5, 6 points)
8. Francesco Akira (3-5, 6 points)
9. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-5, 6 points)
10. Ryusuke Taguchi (3-5, 6 points)
B Block
1. El Phantasmo (6-2, 12 points)
2. El Desperado (5-3, 10 points)
3. Robbie Eagles (5-3, 10 points)
4. El Lindaman (4-4, 8 points)
5. Wheeler Yuta (4-4, 8 points)
6. TJP (4-4, 8 points)
7. DOUKI (3-5, 6 points)
8. BUSHI (3-5, 6 points)
9. Master Wato (3-5, 6 points)
10. Titan (3-5, 6 points)