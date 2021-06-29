Latest Notes On Ticket Sales For WWE SummerSlam

WWE reportedly sold more than 30,000 tickets to SummerSlam in the first 12 hours of seats being on sale last week.

We noted before how it looked like WWE moved a significant amount of SummerSlam tickets in the pre-sales last week. Tickets were then put on sale to the general public on Friday morning. In an update, Sports Business Journal reports that sales for SummerSlam topped 30,000 tickets in the first 12 hours.

It had been reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that between 36,000 and 37,000 tickets were sold. Ticketmaster had the “current capacity” for SummerSlam listed at 41,661. SummerSlam tickets were available at various price points, and at one point during the pre-sales there were seats ranging from $300 up to $5,150 each.

SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday 8/21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.