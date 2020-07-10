Latest On AEW Possibly Bringing Fans Back for Tapings

AEW could be getting closer to having fans back at their Dynamite and Dark TV tapings in Jacksonville, Florida soon.

The NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, which is owned by AEW lead investor Shahid Khan, announced today that they expect no more than 25% capacity at TIAA Bank Field for the upcoming season, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced that the Jaguars are now scheduled to play 9 games at TIAA Bank Field in 2020 with the first pre-season home game taking place on Saturday, August 29 against the Washington Redskins. The regular season opener is scheduled for Sunday, September 13 against the Indianapolis Colts. The 25% capacity for TIAA Bank Field means that around 16,791 fans will be spaced out across the stadium’s 71,00 capacity. Fans will be required to wear masks and everyone will have to follow CDC social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. The Jaguars noted that once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health & safety front.

AEW tapes Dynamite and Dark episodes at Daily’s Place, which is connected to TIAA Bank Field. They have used TIAA Bank Field in the past, most recently for the Stadium Stampede match that aired as the main event of Double Or Nothing in May, which saw The Elite and Matt Hardy defeat The Inner Circle.