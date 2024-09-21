Latest On AEW PPV Events Possibly Being Showcased On The Max Streaming Platform

AEW President Tony Khan stated that the company was “on the 1 yard line at the most important time in our history” just before the 2024 AEW All Out PPV event. This month, reports emerged indicating that AEW has secured a “done deal” with Warner Brothers Discovery for the renewal of its media rights.

Concerning the speculation surrounding AEW PPV events potentially being accessible on MAX through the WBD agreement, Andrew Zarian shared insights during the Mat Men Podcast.

Zarian said, “They will be on MAX in January. They could do it sooner, but I do know that they are planning on January. I do know that pay-per-views are going to be on there. They don’t have an exclusivity on the pay-per-views, so it will also be available in other places. It’s like WWE is. You can still order those pay-per-views that are available on Peacock.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also stated that “those close to the situation have confirmed MAX being part of the PPV package, although it’s not detailed yet as to what form this will take.”



(quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)