Latest on AEW Rampage Drawing Record-Low Viewership

AEW Rampage drew 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo on December 2, 2022. It was the lowest overall viewership in Rampage’s regular time slot, as well as the lowest 18-49 rating in the show’s history. According to Forbes.com, Rampage viewership among young adults aged 18 to 34 has dropped by 45% since last year.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Rampage was the lowest in its history. 0.08 – 101,000 viewers in 18-49 which is a terribly low number. Rampage had never gotten below 0.10. This number is so low it boggles… it was scary low. The Wednesday Dynamite number is still really good for the station, it’s bigger than Big Bang Theory does. So it’s good. It’s not as good as it’s been, but it’s not like these numbers are gonna get you canceled. They’re not at all. Now the Rampage number, I don’t know about talking about cancellation, but that number’s not… for a first run program and everything like that on that station, on a Friday, it’s not a good number. Usually what they’ve done in the last couple of months, even though the numbers are not big, they are acceptable in that time slot. And bigger than that timeslot was doing before. But now we’re not in that situation at all, so Tony (Khan) has got to spruce up that show, that’s all there is to it.”



