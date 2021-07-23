Latest On AEW’s Talks With CM Punk & Daniel Bryan

While no one has been able to confirm that CM Punk or Daniel Bryan have signed with AEW, the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer reports that Bryan and AEW have been talking for months.

Bryan is considering WWE, AEW and New Japan as his next destination. NJPW is still the big X-factor for Bryan and is part of the reason WWE President Nick Khan was trying to get a working relationship going with NJPW earlier this year.

The Observer also reported that a WWE source says internally, the belief is that Punk has signed with AEW. This is also the internal belief on Bryan, according to reports.

“There are a number of things going on behind-the-scenes that would indicate that, but nobody in AEW has confirmed it, and of course, they won’t until the decision is made for them to go public with something of that magnitude,” Dave Meltzer wrote in the Observer.

Meltzer added that WWE previously had no interest in bringing him back, but AEW’s interest may have changed that. It was also said that secondary ticket prices for All Out in Chicago have increased 18% since the rumors started with a “get in” price of $141.

News also came out this week that WWE told the WWE 2K22 video game developers to not include Bryan in the video game. It was previously reported that Bryan was not included in any upcoming WWE licensing deals, so that is not much of a surprise.