Latest on Backstage Morale in WWE Following Vince McMahon’s Departure

Even though Triple H has been in charge of WWE’s creative department for a few weeks now since Vince McMahon left the company, there are no indications that the product has suffered as a result of the recent changes.

Prior to McMahon’s departure, there was concern that the product would suffer because many people, especially stockholders, were of the belief that he had the magic touch and that WWE would not function as well without McMahon at the helm of the company. In other words, many people thought that McMahon was the reason why WWE was so successful.

The events of the past few weeks have demonstrated that the company will function normally in his absence, and there is talk that the morale backstage has significantly improved. Wrestlers are very pleased with what Triple H has done, and some wrestlers who are currently on the sidelines acknowledge that not everyone can get a push right away, but they feel more confident about their position than they did just a few months ago. T here is more of a family atmosphere backstage, and everyone wants to see the company grow because they believe that it will reflect well on Triple H, who is loved by the majority.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that since Vince has left the company, the atmosphere backstage has been great.

In recent days and weeks, Triple H has re-signed several wrestlers whose contracts were terminated under McMahon. Wrestlers now have more leeway to express themselves freely on the microphone, and the majority of the shows’ more comedic segments have been removed.

