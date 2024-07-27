Latest On Beth Phoenix Potentially Joining AEW Following Her WWE Contract Expiring

This week, fans noticed that Beth Phoenix’s WWE.com profile had been moved to the alumni section of the website, rather than the active roster section.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed with multiple sources that Phoenix is no longer under contract with WWE. Phoenix last appeared on WWE television in 2023 and has not been active since her husband Adam Copeland signed with AEW.

According to Fightful.com, those who have spoken with Beth say she is in “amazing condition” and could wrestle again if she wants.

While the possibility of Phoenix working for AEW has reportedly been discussed backstage, there is no word on whether the two sides have spoken. It is believed that if Beth were to appear for AEW, it would be after Copeland recovers from his injury.

Phoenix’s voice says “you think you know him” at the beginning of Copeland’s theme. Following his debut with AEW at the 2023 WrestleDream PPV, Copeland stated the following about Beth possibly joining him in AEW:

“Anytime I get to be close to Beth, obviously, I’m going to be super excited about that. I don’t know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable. I love being around her, obviously, and we’ve had a blast when we did get to work together. Where she will be instrumental without anyone knowing it is she is my sounding board. If you see me do something that you think worked, it was always bounced off Beth and she always gives me better ideas back.”