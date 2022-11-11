Latest on Chelsea Green’s Status Following This Week’s Impact, Heading to WWE?

On Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, there was yet another indication that Chelsea Green might be returning to WWE.

On the show, Green was defeated by Knockouts Champion Mickie James. Green was upset after the match that she didn’t beat James and that she was supposed to retire her. She was so upset that she informed Deonna Purrazzo that she was leaving.

This appears to be how Impact will dismiss her from television. As previously reported, WWE is very interested in reintroducing Green to the company. This comes at a time when Triple H has reintroduced several former WWE stars who were let go under the previous regime.

Green previously stated that she was not contacted about returning to WWE, but she recently stated in an interview that she felt she had unfinished business in WWE because of how her first run ended.

Her first stint with WWE did not go as planned, as she suffered injuries and was let go along with several other wrestlers. She wrestled for companies such as Impact, NWA, GCW, and others after leaving WWE.