Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status After His Foot Was “Shattered”

It is expected that top AEW stars such as Kenny Omega and CM Punk will make their recovery from injuries in time for the 2022 All Out PPV.

When CM Punk spoke on a panel at San Diego Comic Con, author Mike Roe was there. CM Punk reportedly stated that he had no timetable for his return because his foot was “shattered,” according to Roe. CM Punk stated that he has been “re-learning to walk” while his foot continues to heal.

After the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the media and discussed CM Punk.

“He’s doing well in his recovery. He was at [San Diego Comic-Con] today. I didn’t see his panel, we obviously saw that Bryan Danielson announced his return there. I don’t know exactly what [Punk said at the panel] but I know he’s doing well in his recovery. I don’t want to scoop anything he might have said at the Comic-Con panel, but he’s doing well. He’s not behind in his recovery. I wouldn’t want to step on anything [he’s doing] but I haven’t spoken to him since he did the panel. But going into the panel, he’s on track and we look forward to a great unification match when he’s back, whoever the Interim Champion is.”

“I can’t rule it out [All Out] but I also can’t promise. I don’t want to say anything when it comes to somebody’s recovery from a real serious injury. He’s really battling hard to get back as soon as he possibly can.”

You can watch a clip from the media conference below:

Tony Khan with an update on CM Punk’s potential return #ROHDeathBeforeDishonor pic.twitter.com/Ja5mKgcFdF — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) July 24, 2022



(quotes courtesy of WrestleZone.com)