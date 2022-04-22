Latest On Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler In Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match

FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are scheduled to have a match against each other in an Owen Hart tournament qualifying match during this coming Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Harwood explained how the match came to be:

“That was our idea, totally. We had to fight for it but that was completely our idea. We’ve always wanted to have a match but we didn’t want to just have a match just to have a match, there had to be a reason. This is the perfect reason to do it. The Hart family means a lot to both of us personally and professionally and so being able to show respect to Owen Hart and his whole family, what better way to do it than allowing the two biggest Hart family fans in the world [to] compete?”

Wheeler also gave his thoughts:

“There was no way for Owen to get the tribute he deserved and now we have a platform for that. For years we’d be like, ‘How can we make it make sense? How can we have a singles match against each other, just a straight up back and forth wrestling match in our vision?’” Wheeler said. “There was no way to really make it make sense anytime before because we don’t ever want to tease a break up, do a break up, no interest in that. I’ll retire before we ever even entertain that idea , just I’ll say that right here right now, print it, tattoo it, I don’t care, we’re never going to do a break up angle.”

“When we heard about the Owen, we were like, ‘We gotta go to Tony with the idea of the singles match’ and he did like it but he was like, ‘Ok, I gotta see if I can make it make sense’ and we just stayed on him about it.”